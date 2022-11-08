Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2 young boys arrested for starting apartment fire that killed 2, police say

According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being...
According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being kicked out of the apartment complex in Lakewood.(KUSA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CNN) - Two Colorado juveniles are in custody for allegedly setting a fire that killed a mother and her daughter on Halloween night.

According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being kicked out of the apartment complex in Lakewood.

The two unidentified suspects appeared in a Jefferson County courthouse by WebEx on Monday.

The judge said the two caused a “substantial risk of harm to others.”

Kathleen Payton and her 10-year-old daughter, Jazmine, died in the fire.

At least seven people, including a firefighter, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking Tropics
Tracking the Tropics: First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of Nicole’s impacts on SWGA
The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, was on fire Monday morning.
Georgia chemical fire ‘under control’; evacuations lifted
On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment...
APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown
One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany...
1 arrested after Albany armed robbery
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

Latest News

Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Election scrutiny high, but no big hitches as voting begins
Iraqi security forces gather outside a morgue of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Baghdad, Monday, Nov....
US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Nicole strengthens into tropical storm, churns toward Bahamas, Florida coast
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close