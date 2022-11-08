Ask the Expert
2 Valdosta men arrested for shooting at one another

By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were charged after shooting at one another at a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Xavier McGhee, 31, and Jamel Armstrong, 27, were charged with aggravated assault and firearm possession in connection to the incident. Armstrong was charged with obstruction of an officer.

Police said the shooting happened after an altercation between the two men and one started shooting from a balcony and another was shooting from the parking lot.

Both men were taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Police said additional charges are possible.

