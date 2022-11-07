Ask the Expert
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant

Raleigh Police Department was called to Clyde Cooper's Barbeque after a woman said she received "pink meat."
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina called 911 to report “pink meat” at a barbecue restaurant in the area.

In the 911 call, the woman, whose voice has been altered, said the meat she ordered from Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue on South Wilmington Street was pink, and she wanted it to be cooked longer or exchanged.

“They’re saying the meat is supposed to be pink,” the caller says, claiming she was denied a refund or trade for her order.

The barbecue restaurant, which has been in downtown Raleigh since 1938, took to social media to address the incident.

Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue said the owner and employees tried to explain to the woman that barbecue turns pink when it is smoked, and even if it were cooked for longer, it would stay pink.

They said they also gave the woman chicken when she was unhappy with the smoked pork.

The restaurant said they were shocked when police showed up about 10 minutes later.

“We had no idea she called the cops because, again, there was no real issue, everything seemed fine, and we all had a good laugh about someone not being willing to listen to reason and teaching about the smoke process,” Clyde Cooper’s BBQ wrote.

They said the woman gave them a one-star review after the incident.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

