Tracking the Tropics: Southwest Georgia could see impacts from newly-named Nicole

Southwest Georgia could see impacts on Friday.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia could see a chance for activity from the tropics.

Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to pass near or the east of southwest Georgia on Friday.

Up to an inch of rain is possible. Winds could gust past 40 mph too.

The WALB First Alert Weather team will be continually tracking the tropics and updates will be provided as they learn more about the storm’s track.

