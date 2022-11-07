Tracking the Tropics: Southwest Georgia could see impacts from newly-named Nicole

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia could see a chance for activity from the tropics.

Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to pass near or the east of southwest Georgia on Friday.

Up to an inch of rain is possible. Winds could gust past 40 mph too.

The WALB First Alert Weather team will be continually tracking the tropics and updates will be provided as they learn more about the storm’s track.

