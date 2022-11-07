Tracking Invest 98L

Near record heat to end the weekend. Albany got to 86 degrees, tying a record. Valdosta and Bainbridge hit 88 degrees. Fitzgerald got to 87 degrees.

Afternoon highs tomorrow will be similar to what we got today. Everywhere should stay dry tomorrow. It’ll just be full on November warmth

Tuesday is when we might get the first impacts from a broad low pressure system off the coast of Florida. It will meander towards south Georgia, picking up our winds and lowering our afternoon highs to near 80. Clouds should begin to build starting Wednesday.

Right now, it looks like gusts will be 25-30 mph. Winds might get stronger into late week depending on how close the system gets to us.

Thursday looks like the first chance for rain with this system. Rain will be periodic and skies will be mostly cloudy. That looks like it’ll keep temperatures in the 70s in the afternoons. Lows near 60.

It’s specific rain amounts are unknown. Better chances are trending further east and coastal. Coastal areas will also have to worry about flooding. The system now named “Invest 98L” has a 90% chance to form into a tropical storm. It is worth watching its impacts that could last into next weekend.

Behind the system will be colder air. Lows get back into the 40s starting next Sunday. Highs still in the 70s, but it’ll be sunny and less humid.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.