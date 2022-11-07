Ask the Expert
Three Minutes with Morgan: Jay Randall

By Morgan Jackson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Our week 10 player of the week is Jay Randall of the Thomasville Bulldogs.

In the Bulldog’s big win over Thomasville Jay had himself a night. He finished the night with four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side he had two interceptions. His performance helped lead his team to the 3A region title.

In this video you can find out which athlete Jay models his game after, his favorite color and much more.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

