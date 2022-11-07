Three Minutes with Morgan: Bryan Jones

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - Our week 11 player of the week is Bryan Jones of Lanier County.

Jones had a huge game in the Bulldog’s 34-7 win over Atkinson County. He had 3 receptions on 82 yards for 2 touchdowns, along with 3 carries for 37 yards for one touchdown. On the defensive end he finished the night with a total of 2 interceptions, 1 pass break up, 1 forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 4 tackles.

In this video or Morgan Jackson talks with Bryan about some of his hobbies outside of football, his love for the sport and much more.

