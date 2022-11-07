Fog to warmth today, less humid Election Day. Cooler Wednesday. Breezy to end the week with rain chances on the rise. Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to pass near or the east of Soutwest Georgia Friday. Up to an inch of rain is possible and winds could gust past 40 mph. Drier Saturday, Colder Sunday with a freeze possible Monday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.