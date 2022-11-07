Ask the Expert
Changeable weather this week
Just watch out for the fog this morning and it's a muggy start upper 60s Already crack at at noon time topping off at 84. Today so a warm, humid mostly sunny da
By Chris Zelman
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Fog to warmth today, less humid Election Day. Cooler Wednesday. Breezy to end the week with rain chances on the rise. Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to pass near or the east of Soutwest Georgia Friday. Up to an inch of rain is possible and winds could gust past 40 mph. Drier Saturday, Colder Sunday with a freeze possible Monday morning.

Chris Zelman

