Fast Facts: The race for the U.S. House District 2 seat

Democratic Incumbent Congressman Sanford Bishop is facing off against Republican Challenger...
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A hotly contested race in Georgia’s election season is the race for the U.S. House District 2 seat.

Democrat Incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop is fending off a challenge from Republican Chris West.

Here’s everything you need to know:

  • Bishop has held the District 2 seat for 28 years.
  • The district encompasses all or part of 19 counties in southwest Georgia.
  • The district includes Albany, Americus, Bainbridge, Columbus, Macon and Thomasville.
  • Geographically, this is the biggest Congressional district in Georgia.
  • In 2021, the predominately Republican Georgia General Assembly passed new congressional maps and redrew the district.
    • The new map eliminated Cordele and added Thomasville and Warner Robins.
    • The old map was predominantly 51% Black voters. The redrawn map now has no demographic that holds the majority in the district.

