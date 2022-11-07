Fast Facts: The race for the U.S. House District 2 seat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A hotly contested race in Georgia’s election season is the race for the U.S. House District 2 seat.

Democrat Incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop is fending off a challenge from Republican Chris West.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Bishop has held the District 2 seat for 28 years.

The district encompasses all or part of 19 counties in southwest Georgia.

The district includes Albany, Americus, Bainbridge, Columbus, Macon and Thomasville.

Geographically, this is the biggest Congressional district in Georgia.

In 2021, the predominately Republican Georgia General Assembly passed new congressional maps and redrew the district. The new map eliminated Cordele and added Thomasville and Warner Robins. The old map was predominantly 51% Black voters. The redrawn map now has no demographic that holds the majority in the district.



Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.