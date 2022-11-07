Fast Facts: The race for the U.S. House District 2 seat
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A hotly contested race in Georgia’s election season is the race for the U.S. House District 2 seat.
Democrat Incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop is fending off a challenge from Republican Chris West.
Here’s everything you need to know:
- Bishop has held the District 2 seat for 28 years.
- The district encompasses all or part of 19 counties in southwest Georgia.
- The district includes Albany, Americus, Bainbridge, Columbus, Macon and Thomasville.
- Geographically, this is the biggest Congressional district in Georgia.
- In 2021, the predominately Republican Georgia General Assembly passed new congressional maps and redrew the district.
- The new map eliminated Cordele and added Thomasville and Warner Robins.
- The old map was predominantly 51% Black voters. The redrawn map now has no demographic that holds the majority in the district.
