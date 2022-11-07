Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 orphaned manatees

Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By Fox 19 digital staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) -Three orphaned manatees arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday.

Calliope, Piccolina and Soleil were in critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida.

The zoo says they are well enough to start their second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati.

Since 1999, the zoo has cared for more than two dozen manatees after joining with the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership.

Visitors wishing to see the manatees can do so this week.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a police officer.
APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) reacts to the crowd as he leaves the field following...
AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, ‘Bama drops to No. 10
Police say 19-year-old Juanita Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of...
Woman accused of killing toddler, shooting mother during fight
Crews are scheduled to begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate...
Repaving of Albany road set to begin on Sunday
Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that...
3 charged in Albany armed robbery

Latest News

FILE - Douglas McGrath poses to promote his film "Infamous" during the Toronto Film Festival on...
Oscar, Tony-nominated writer-director Douglas McGrath dies
The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, is on fire Monday morning.
Neighborhoods evacuated near burning Georgia chemical plant
FILE – Election officials said that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong...
Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430
A forecast track shows the likely path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas