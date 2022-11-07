APD needs help finding elderly man missing since October

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding an elderly man.

Police are asking for help finding Elton Dumas, 85.

He was last seen in October 2022.

Police said he is known to walk around his neighborhood on N Riverview Circle.

Anyone with information on Dumas’ whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.