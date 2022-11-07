APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was injured after likely being hit by a bullet during an aggravated assault, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) incident report.

On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street. The responding officer found the victim was injured in the right part of his chest, according to the incident report.

The victim was then taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital where he went unconscious. His current condition is unknown but the report did not indicate any life-threatening injuries.

After interviewing witnesses who said they heard a gunshot and saw the victim injured, no one at the scene could give a full description of a suspect, according to APD.

Police reports did show that a bullet casing was found in the front yard of the apartment where the incident happened and that two other bullet casings were found at the back of the apartment complex.

Albany police say that no information is currently known on a potential suspect. This incident is still under investigation.

We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

