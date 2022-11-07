Americus distillery earns top awards

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Thirteenth Colony Distillery is the oldest operation in Georgia to win two top Bourbon Whiskey awards.

Southern hospitality and friendship are what Thirteenth Colony hopes customers will feel when they taste their distilled spirits.

Thirteenth Colony is the oldest operating distillery since prohibition. And they are really making a name for themselves in the Americus community.

“We strive to be in the top tier each year and being in it the last two years and to be able to score 93 points out of 100 is just phenomenal. It just shows all the work that we have done over the past 13 years, here at Thirteenth Colony that it’s proven its point. We are actually learning what we are doing, and we are making some really good bourbon and it’s showing,” said Brian Sherret, production and warehouse manager.

In Americus, this distillery is not as well-known. But with their award-winning beverages, it is sure to draw the crowd in.

“For us to not really promote our product, and sell itself, all our products have really sold themselves over the years. And in the last few years, we have been able to be more recognizable and noticeable,” said Sherret.

Thirteenth Colony Distillery is known for its famous bourbon whiskey. And now, also for its award-winning vodka.

Thirteenth Colony Distillery is known for its famous bourbon whiskey. And now, also for its award-winning vodka.

After a good blend, the alcohol will go to the filling room, before being packaged and distributed.

Master Distiller Graham Arthur said that even though all their bourbon follows the same recipe, a barrel that was made in the morning will taste different than one that has aged longer. That’s because the newer batch is not finished.

“I was somewhat home-schooled in this art, so there were a few things that I brought along with me knowledge-wise when I got here. But I’ve never had the equipment to do anything this big. So now we are at the level we are now, and we have upgraded and improved a whole bunch of stuff from the beginning to allow us to make it quicker but with the same level of consistency and taste profiles,” Arthur said.

It is more than just the packaging. Many customers of this distillery describe the bourbon as “really good” and that is because they have a higher proof than some of the bourbons on the market, giving it more flavor.

That’s why they recently were awarded the 2022 World’s Top Spirits.

“Once it goes through the process of this side of the room and it comes out the front of the steel, it’s crystal clear and about 120/125 proof. You can taste the corn. You can smell it you can get the mouth fill and the spice of the rye and barely. But those flavors that everyone talks about in bourbon are developed in a barrel. So, once it’s done from this side of the room, it will spend anywhere from four to eight years and age like it’s supposed to,” said Arthur.

Thirteenth Colony Distillery employees said the distillery’s mission is to put award-winning spirits into a bottle at a friendly price.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.