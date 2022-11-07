Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - From honoring Civil Rights advocates of the past and present to introducing new policing measures for the future, Dougherty County commissioners covered it all on Monday.

The commission honored the late activist, Charles Sherrod, for the impactful legacy he left behind in Albany.

Shirley Sherrod is an activist and widow of the late activist Charles Sherrod. (WALB)

His widow, Shirley Sherrod, was also recognized.

“The recognitions are really good at this time,” Shirley said. “I wish my husband could’ve been here to at least hear them. Because life wasn’t always easy for us as we fought over the last 56 years for me. And for him, it was even more. But he stayed true to the work. He stayed true to the people.”

Shirley said many things have changed since her late husband served as one of the first Black city commissioners for Albany.

“I remember the days when Charles Sherrod, Mary Young Cummins and Robert Montgomery were here. They were in the minority. That didn’t stop them from pushing for what’s right,” she said. “So when you look at the fact that Black people really couldn’t register to vote and couldn’t participate early on. And now you look at the commissions here in Albany and they are majority Black. I hope that that means change.”

After the Civil Rights recognition, the spirit of collaboration continued.

Dougherty County Police Department Chief Kenneth Johnson said he hopes the partnership with Aspire will help to make things better for Albany in the future. (WALB)

The Dougherty County Police Department shared its efforts to better serve those with mental health needs. The department says they are working on a memorandum of understanding between themselves and Aspire Behavioral Health. This program will help to provide assistance as needed when officers respond to calls of people with mental health conditions.

Chief Kenneth Johnson said he hopes this will help to make things better for Albany in the future.

“I think in the future by preventing the unnecessary incarceration of those with mental conditions, it will help in the long run in making sure that we get those the need the help first. Getting them help and a stable environment and having them provided with good service,” Johnson said.

Another topic discussed at the meeting was SPLOST funding.

SPLOST, or special purpose local option sales tax, is funding that would help to improve things like roads, government buildings and sidewalks.

Officials said this is something people should know about before they head to the polls.

Michael McCoy is the county administrator for Dougherty County. (WALB)

“It is an instrument by which local governments have, counties in particular, have the ability to place a referendum on the ballot for the voters to react to that taxes one cent. And it’s split between counties and cities. And it is available for capital improvements,” Michael McCoy, county administrator, said.

McCoy said this funding is essential for the community.

“If it were not for SPLOST, the millage, the tax rate, would be much higher on homeowners. And it has alleviated a lot of pressure. Has allowed us to purchase police cars, put in sidewalks, build a government center. Build central square, parking decks,” he said.

The county has also been able to throw things like events as well.

“Recently, we had an event at Radium Springs where we put in great recreational infrastructure, bridge improvements,” McCoy said. “And all of this was possible as a result of that one-cent sales tax. It will be on the ballot, it’s currently on the ballot. And we will see what the results will be Tuesday.”

Election Day is Tuesday.

