Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle going 112 mph on Interstate 5 late Friday night. Deputies attempted to pull over the car, but the driver refused to stop.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (Gray News) – A 75-year-old Oregon woman is in custody after deputies say she drove 112 mph and evaded capture until her vehicle was stopped with spike strips.

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle going 112 mph on Interstate 5 late Friday night. Deputies attempted to pull over the car, but the driver refused to stop.

Once the vehicle crossed county lines, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit.

During the chase, the vehicle was spiked at least seven times and drove without tires from Central Point to Ashland, which is about 17 miles, deputies said.

When the vehicle finally stopped, deputies took the driver into custody. She was identified as 75-year-old Elizabeth Katherine Essex.

Essex was taken to the Jackson County Jail and charged with reckless driving and attempting to elude police.

Officials said no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a police officer.
APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) reacts to the crowd as he leaves the field following...
AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, ‘Bama drops to No. 10
Police say 19-year-old Juanita Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of...
Woman accused of killing toddler, shooting mother during fight
Crews are scheduled to begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate...
Repaving of Albany road set to begin on Sunday
Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that...
3 charged in Albany armed robbery

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers leader: No plan to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6
Democratic Incumbent Congressman Sanford Bishop is facing off against Republican Challenger...
Fast Facts: The race for the U.S. House District 2 seat
Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to pass near or the east of southwest Georgia on Friday.
Tracking the Tropics: Southwest Georgia could see impacts from newly-named Nicole
Mimi Parker, whose soothing vocals helped propel the Minnesota indie band Low to critical...
Mimi Parker, co-founder of Minnesota indie band Low, has died