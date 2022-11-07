1 arrested after Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany Police Department incident report states.

The incident happened on Friday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue in an alley. Two people told police they were robbed at gunpoint by three men after handing out political surveys in the area.

The victims told police that more than $400 in cash and other items were taken. They also told police they were shot at three times while trying to run away, according to the report.

After using the Find My iPhone to find the location of one of the stolen devices, police took a suspect, that was identified by the victims as being at the scene of the crime, into custody.

Manson Swan, 18, was arrested and charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and other charges.

Swan was taken and is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

The investigation into the incident and the two other suspects is ongoing.

