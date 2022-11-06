Ask the Expert
Thomasville school raises money for global initiative Tutudesk

Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe visited Bishop Hall Charter School in Thomasville Friday morning.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The daughter of 1984 Nobel Peace prize recipient and Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu visited Bishop Hall Charter School in Thomasville Friday morning.

Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe is continuing her father’s initiative to provide 20 million portable desks throughout Africa. Students and staff at Bishop Hall raised money and held a presentation to assist Tutu-Gxashe in the global impact of the effort.

“That’s wonderful to be able to touch their hearts to the extent that they would feel that they could dig into their pockets and spend money for children who they’ll never know and probably never meet,” said Tutu-Gxashe.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

