Showers Possible Sunday - Tropical Development Likely

WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Humidity is here and clouds have taken over today. Temperatures were in the mid 80s on Saturday

Don’t forget to turn those clocks back. We’ll gain an hour of sleep tonight. Temperatures in the mid 60s to start with patchy fog possible.

Afternoon highs will be similar to what you got today. Low end chance for daytime driven storms - 20-30%.

Overnight into Monday temperatures will be in the lower 60s. The afternoon will be just as warm as the weekend and it will stay dry.

Tuesday is when we might get the first impacts from a broad low pressure system off the coast of Florida. It will meander towards South Georgia, picking up our winds and lowering our afternoon highs to near 80. Clouds should begin to build starting Wednesday.

Thursday looks like the first chance for rain with this system. Rain will be periodic and skies will be mostly cloudy. That looks like it’ll keep temperatures in the 70s in the afternoons. Lows near 60.

It’s specific rain amount and wind speed impacts are unknown, but the system now has a 80% chance to form into a tropical system. It is worth watching its impacts that could last j to next weekend.

The rest of the tropics are quiet except for a possible “fish storm” in the mid Atlantic.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

