Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dog walker’s killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in...
A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of her boyfriend.

The Denver Post reported that Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” outside his apartment in June 2020 before getting the weapon and firing it 24 times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that...
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 12: Final scores, vote for Play of the Week
He was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a police officer.
APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff
An Albany-based fentanyl and meth trafficker has been sentenced to over 30 years in federal...
Convicted Albany drug trafficker sentenced to 35 years in federal prison
Photo of the Lee County Criminal Justice Center
Investigation begins after the death of a Lee Co. Jail inmate

Latest News

Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe visited Bishop Hall Charter School in Thomasville Friday morning.
Thomasville school raises money for global initiative Tutudesk
Houston Astros fans celebrated into the early-morning hours after their team beat the...
Fans celebrate Astros' World Series win
At least 9 people have been injured in a shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington...
9 adults injured in Pennsylvania shooting
FILE: Early voting has started in several locations.
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats