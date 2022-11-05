Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband. (Source: KIRO, TCOMM911, THURSTON CO. 911 COMMUNICATIONS, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACEY, Wash. (CNN) - Washington state police released audio of a 911 call a woman made before her estranged husband allegedly buried her alive last month.

Police said the husband attacked her in her home, bound her arms behind her back with duct tape, and put tape over her mouth.

When he left the bedroom, she called 911 on her Apple Watch but could only mumble noises.

Police said her husband came back into the room, and when he realized she had an Apple Watch on, he smashed it with a hammer.

According to the woman, her husband put her in a van, stabbed her, dug a shallow grave, and buried her in it.

The woman said she had difficulty breathing but was able to wriggle the tape off her arms and legs and dug herself out.

Authorities said the husband was later arrested.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects, Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, were in a stolen car and hid in the...
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
Facing charges in both Georgia and Leon County for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes...
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
The report from the Colquitt Police Department states Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the...
New details emerge after Donalsonville school resource officer charged with influencing witness
Anthony Williams turned himself in on Wednesday in connection to the incident. The police...
Former Willacoochee police chief arrested on burglary charge
A woman reported having her car shot up outside her apartment on Cedar Avenue.
New details emerge in recent violent crime spree in Albany

Latest News

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
FILE - President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.
Biden plugs tech bill in California, campaigns in Illinois
Former President Donald Trump reacts to a supporter during a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in...
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive