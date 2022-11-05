Ask the Expert
Thomasville’s Imperial Hotel sign relighting marks 73rd anniversary

The Imperial Hotel is a historical landmark that served Black travelers from 1949 to 1969.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Imperial Hotel is a historical landmark that served Black travelers from 1949 to 1969. The hotel’s sign was relit Friday and marked the 73rd anniversary of the original opening of the hotel.

Efforts to revitalize the Imperial Hotel in Thomasville have been going on for over three years now.

Family, friends and community members gathered to watch the sign get relit.
The bright red neon sign that once welcomed Black travelers into a place of their own gleamed brightly at the ceremony. Many are trying to save the history behind the four walls that kept so many safe.

“We traveled miles, miles to get to a hotel that says colored, colored, colored and fortunately we had one in Thomasville,” said Jack Hadley, founder of the Jack Hadley Black History Museum.

The historic landmark is one of 109 Green Book hotels still standing today. The Green Book was a travel guide for African Americans during segregation.

The historic landmark is one of 109 Green Book hotels still standing today.
Hadley said lighting the hotel’s sign was just one step towards preserving more history in the Rose City.

“The light had been turned off since 1969, so this is letting the public know that we’re here ready to go,” he said.

Geneva Thompson who was married to the original owner of the hotel, Howard Thompson, remembers hosting many travelers including a young Aretha Franklin.

“I enjoyed working here, meeting different people and everything,” she said.

Geneva Thompson is the wife of the Imperial Hotel's original owner.
In between remembering stories about the many travelers she met, she said it’s important for the generations to come to know about this piece of history.

“I would be glad for my nieces and nephews to see it because I don’t have any kids of my own. I would like for them to know the story and know that I was in it,” she said.

As she gazed upon the hotel her late husband built; she says she knows her husband would be proud to see how the hotel still has an impact on the community.

“I’m glad to see it now. I know he’s looking down at me too,” Geneva said.

The revitalized Imperial Hotel will become a neighboring property to a new facility for the Jack Hadley Black History Museum. The lot will be called the Jack Hadley Yards. Hadley said he’s hoping to have the project finished in five years.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

