Repaving of Albany road set to begin on Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Road work along a busy Albany road is set to begin Sunday night.

Crews are scheduled to begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate Drive/Whispering Pines Road intersection at 6 p.m.

The city says it plans to have crews work on one lane per night. All work will be done at night, according to a city release.

This repaving could cause delays and drivers are encouraged to use other roads during construction.

The project is expected to be finished on Nov. 10. However, work will continue until the project is complete.

