APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff

He was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a police officer.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested Saturday after police said he fired shots at one person and at law enforcement that then turned into an hours-long standoff, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

It happened in the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said a man, later identified as Cleveland Kegler, first fired shots at another person and then fired shots at police when they arrived to the scene.

Following the shots fired incidents, APD officials said there was an hours-long standoff before Kegler was arrested.

He was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Police said there were no injuries in the incident.

On November 5, 2022, officers responded to the 800 block of South Street, before 9:00 A.M. The victim told officers that once he arrived at the location, the suspect, Cleveland Kegler fired shots at him. Kegler then barricaded himself inside the location. Once officers arrived, Kegler fired shots at them. Albany-Dougherty S.W.A.T. and negotiators responded to the scene and began negotiating with the suspect. After several hours of negotiating, S.W.A.T. entered the location and apprehended the suspect. There were no injuries during this incident. Kegler was taken to the Dougherty County Jail, and charged with Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Assault on Police Officer. ##

