3 charged in Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery.

It happened in the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue.

Two men told police that three other men pointed a firearm at them and stole several items from them.

The suspects fired shots at the victims when they drove off to get away, according to APD.

Swan was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of an item with an altered ID mark.

The two teenagers were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of an item with an altered ID mark and possession of a firearm under the age of 18.

All three were taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

WALB News 10 has reached to Albany police to learn the time the armed robbery incident happened.

