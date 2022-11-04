Ask the Expert
Week 12: See who’s hitting the Southwest Georgia gridiron tonight

Locker Room Report
Locker Room Report
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Check out our list below to see which of your favorite teams are hitting the field in the last game of the regular season. And be sure to check back later tonight as we will have live updates of final scores.

Games of the Week

  • Ware County (8-0) @ Coffee (8-1) @7:30pm
  • Bainbridge (5-4) @ Cairo (7-2) @7:30pm

GHSA

  • Colquitt County @ Richmond Hill @7:30pm
  • Lowndes @ Camden County @7:30pm
  • Thomas County Central @Northside @7:30pm
  • Lee County @Tift County @7:30pm
  • Shaw @ Westover @7:30pm
  • Fitzgerald @Berrien @7:30pm
  • Worth County @ Cook @7:30pm
  • Jeff Davis @ Sumter County @7:30pm
  • Pelham@ Brooks County @7:30pm
  • Bacon County @ Irwin County @7:30pm
  • FINAL SCORE: Greenville 6, Schley County 52
  • Wheeler County @ Wilcox County @7:30pm
  • Hawkinsville @ Dooly County @ 7:30pm
  • Charlton County @ Lanier County @7:30pm
  • Atkinson County @ Turner County
  • Seminole County @ Miller County @7:30pm
  • Baconton Charter @ Mitchell County @7:30pm
  • Randolph Clay @ Terrell County @7:30pm

GIAA

  • FINAL SCORE: Aucilla Christian 44, Grace Christian 7
  • FINAL SCORE: Calhoun County 56, Baker County 48
  • Deerfield-Windsor @ Southland Academy @7:30pm
  • Brookwood @Valwood @7:30pm
  • Tiftarea Academy @ Terrell Academy @7:30pm
  • Georgia Christian @ Southwest Georgia Academy @7:30pm
  • New Creation Christian Academy @ Sherwood Christian Academy @7:30pm
  • Westwood @ Holy Spirit Prep @7:30 pm

