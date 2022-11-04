Week 12: See who’s hitting the Southwest Georgia gridiron tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Check out our list below to see which of your favorite teams are hitting the field in the last game of the regular season. And be sure to check back later tonight as we will have live updates of final scores.

Games of the Week

Ware County (8-0) @ Coffee (8-1) @7:30pm

Bainbridge (5-4) @ Cairo (7-2) @7:30pm

GHSA

Colquitt County @ Richmond Hill @7:30pm

Lowndes @ Camden County @7:30pm

Thomas County Central @Northside @7:30pm

Lee County @Tift County @7:30pm

Shaw @ Westover @7:30pm

Fitzgerald @Berrien @7:30pm

Worth County @ Cook @7:30pm

Jeff Davis @ Sumter County @7:30pm

Pelham@ Brooks County @7:30pm

Bacon County @ Irwin County @7:30pm

FINAL SCORE: Greenville 6, Schley County 52

Wheeler County @ Wilcox County @7:30pm

Hawkinsville @ Dooly County @ 7:30pm

Charlton County @ Lanier County @7:30pm

Atkinson County @ Turner County

Seminole County @ Miller County @7:30pm

Baconton Charter @ Mitchell County @7:30pm

Randolph Clay @ Terrell County @7:30pm

GIAA

FINAL SCORE: Aucilla Christian 44, Grace Christian 7

FINAL SCORE: Calhoun County 56, Baker County 48

Deerfield-Windsor @ Southland Academy @7:30pm

Brookwood @Valwood @7:30pm

Tiftarea Academy @ Terrell Academy @7:30pm

Georgia Christian @ Southwest Georgia Academy @7:30pm

New Creation Christian Academy @ Sherwood Christian Academy @7:30pm

Westwood @ Holy Spirit Prep @7:30 pm

