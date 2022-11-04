Warm Weekend And Tracking A Tropical Development

Friday was yet another day of low humidity, great weather. Highs peaked in the lower 50s.

Football Friday is looking great. Some clouds, mild, and calm winds.

Winds shift overnight and moisture begins to ramp up. That means Saturday morning won’t be as nice. The coolest spots will be in the upper 50s, but most will stay in the 60s. That moisture could cause dense fog. If out early, take it slow.

Highs will be in the mid 80s with a more uncomfortable feel. Showers will be forming on the east coast, then traveling east in the afternoon and evening.

Best chance for rain will be along and east of I-75. That chance is 30 to 40%. Chances last past sunset. There will also be a line of storms coming in from the west. Those will likely fall apart before reaching our area.

Sunday will start off in the mid 60s. Temperatures will be just as warm as Saturday in the afternoon. We may squeeze out a few daytime driven showers. That chance is 20% for everyone.

Drier conditions come back and Monday and Tuesday with starts in the low to mid 60s and afternoons in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday is the next big pattern change.

A broad low pressure system with a medium chance for tropical development will be north of the Greater Antilles. It’s path is uncertain, but most models have it meandering west. It promises some rain for the end of next week. Clouds should also be expected. That will limit highs to the low 70s. Lows will stay near 60 degrees. Winds will also pick up to the gusty side.

Rain amounts will vary a lot depending on the track. It looks like some could get 2-3″ of rain from the potential tropical system.

If it does form, it’ll be Nicole, our 14th Storm. That will bring the amount of storms in the season to right about climate average will less than a month until hurricane season ends.

The system looks like it’ll push out by next weekend.

