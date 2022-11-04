Some law enforcement officials are policing elections

(CNN) - Early voting in Berks County, Pennsylvania, is underway where voters face a short questioning by an armed sheriff deputy before they drop their early ballot in a secured ballot box.

“Is that your ballot, sir?” a sheriff’s deputy asked.

“He just asked if those were our ballots. And we said yes,” said Donna Gorman, a voter in Berks County.

You would think this is in response to some sort of vote fraud that took place in Berks County, but it’s not.

“It’s about giving voters confidence that this is a safe place to vote,” Berks County Commissioner Chris Leinbach said.

County officials said there were no security issues with drop boxes, yet by September they adopted a new policy of deputies questioning voters, spearheaded by Leinbach.

“If something negative was going to happen, some criminal activity may be perpetrated, a sheriff’s deputy is trained to respond,” he said.

Election experts said they are concerned about the potential impact.

“Anytime that you have uniformed and armed law enforcement around places where people are trying to vote, that that raises a dangerous risk that you’ll cross the line into intimidation,” said Marian Schneider of Pennsylvania ACLU.

What’s happening in Berks County is part of an alarming trend of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country.

Some sheriffs said they plan to safeguard the midterm elections, even though that is normally the duty of election officials.

“We’re going to make sure that people are not coming over and over again, putting ballots in the boxes,” said Mark Lamb, the sheriff of Pinal County, Arizona.

He leads a right-wing group of roughly 70 colleagues across the country, and he’s launched an initiative with True the Vote, a controversial nonprofit that has trained poll watchers and pushed false claims of fraud.

“There’s nothing more important than defending your vote,” Lamb said.

Emails obtained by CNN show Lamb has been reaching out to other sheriffs, asking them to join his so-called “election integrity” efforts.

Documents show his group recommends “increased patrol activity around drop box locations” and “video surveillance” with “access points directly on sheriff department computers” warning if they don’t do that the “opportunity for illegal activity is incredibly high.”

Lamb is far from the only sheriff spreading bogus election conspiracy theories.

“I saw the True the Vote documentary ‘2,000 Mules,’ ... It should open anybody’s eyes ... and if the federal government is not going to investigate that, I think the sheriffs should,” said Grayson County, Virginia, Sheriff Richard Vaughan.

“I talked to some guys yesterday that actually showed the algorithm of the machines,” said Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff Calvin Hayden. “I think they’ve been programmed in by some foreign entities, and they are manipulating the vote.’

“They get offended when you start questioning the election. Folks, this has been going on a long time, this vote manipulation, this electronic, computerized voting,” said Barry County, Michigan, Sheriff Dar Leaf.

Again, none of that is true.

The fear of what could happen in this midterm election is based on what’s happened in America’s past.

“Law enforcement meddling in elections throughout history in this country has been used for oppressing Black voters, other minority populations. And the signaling there is, ‘We don’t trust you. We think you’re cheating,’” said Mary McCord, executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy & Protection at Georgetown Law.

Pennsylvania’s interim secretary of state warned Berks County to “not station deputy sheriffs outside of ballot drop boxes in Berks County,” and to “refrain from stopping and questioning prospective voters.”

That didn’t happen.

Fact is, this is a county that went for former President Donald Trump. There is no vote fraud. The deputies are nice. Voters don’t seem to mind the deputies.

“Because of everything that has gone on with the contentious things happening, that’s perfectly fine. If it makes people feel better, great,” said Raedell Marks, a voter in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

But remember, people should have already felt great about the last election in Berks County. It was secure. It was fair.

Unnecessarily having armed deputies guard this election may be sending an entirely different message.

“It sends this broader message that our elections aren’t secure, that there’s widespread fraud … we the law need to be there to ensure that’s not the case,” McCord said.

