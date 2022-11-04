Lee Co. dog’s puppies all adopted while she still waits for ‘furever’ home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been three months since the black lab known as “Mama dog” was reunited with her puppies. And since then, all of her babies have been adopted. But she hasn’t.

The journey first began in Smithville after a few complaints there was a lab getting into garbage and becoming a nuisance.

The dog was picked up. And shelter workers noticed the dog was nursing. They brought the dog back to the area where she was found, leading to an abandoned chicken coop where her puppies were.

Since then, all of the puppies have been adopted. Mama Dog remains at the shelter.

Kathy Mills is an animal control officer with the marshal’s office in Lee County.

“Everybody wants a puppy cause puppies are cute and playful,” Mills said. “And there’s a lot of misconception, I think, with older dogs that people think they’ve got bad habits or they’re going to adopt them and they’re going to die. And they’re going to break their heart.”

Mills said older dogs at the shelter tend to have a harder time getting adopted. Mama Dog is a pure black lab and is around 3 or 4 years old.

“The life expectancy for a lab, and I mean she’s in excellent health. Life expectancy for a lab, they can definitely live to be 12, 13 years old, even older. She’s so well-mannered. She’s going to make somebody just the most amazing companion,” she said.

Shelter staff said the need for animal adoption in Lee County is great.

Dana Mathis is a vet tech at the shelter.

“You come out, you take a look at the dogs. You meet the dogs. Find one that you think would be a good fit for your family,” Mathis said. “You fill out an application. The fees right now are really reasonable. For the spayed and neutered for the females is $43.33. For the male dogs, it’s $40. That includes their spay and neuter, their rabies.”

The fees also include microchipping too.

Mathis tsasid staff at the shelter can also help guide people with finding the perfect dog to fit their lifestyle as well.

