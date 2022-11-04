Investigation begins after the death of a Lee Co. Jail inmate

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has begun an investigation into an inmate’s death, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

The inmate died after arriving at a local hospital around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, LCSO confirmed. The name of the inmate will not be released until his family has been notified.

GBI agents from Americus were called to investigate.

We will update you with more information as we receive it.

