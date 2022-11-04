The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office receives a special gift

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Department received a special gift on Friday in appreciation for their service.

They received a table and benches. The builder is named Sheron Kendrick. He has been building and donating to different police departments since September 2021.

He says he does it in honor of veterans and first responders.

Sheron Kendrick (pictured in the middle) makes the benches. (WALB)

Proceeds go towards the elderly and disabled in Dougherty County.

“So far I’ve built over 125 tables. And I’ve probably built 13 to 14 ramps throughout southwest Georgia. It’s indeed an honor here today to recognize the sheriff here in Dougherty County, sponsored by Sunbelt,” Kendrick said.

Picture of the bench the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office received. (WALB)

Sheriff Kevin Sproul says it’s an honor to receive donations like this. He says the department feels the support of the community daily.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.