Darlene Taylor, Keith Jenkins run in rematch for State House District 173 seat

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With election season here, WALB News 10 is following several races including Georgia House of Representatives District 173. That covers Grady and Thomas County.

Darlene Taylor has served as the Georgia Representative for District 173 for 11 years now and said she’s not ready for her work to stop now.

“I feel like God put me here for a reason,” she said.

Darlene Taylor has been the Georgia State representative for district 173 for 11 years. (Darlene Taylor)

Representative Taylor said she was never into politics before she ran for her seat. She was encouraged to run in 2011 by some of her family and friends. Since then, she said she’s never looked back.

“I didn’t know really what I was getting into. It’s good to know something about politics but I didn’t go in totally blind. I understand the politics as far as you have to work with all people. You have to work across the aisle,” she said.

Although she’s originally from Miami, Florida, Taylor said she made Thomasville her first home in 1979 when she relocated.

“This is home,” Taylor said.

Now a mom, wife and grandmother, Darlene owns her own insurance company—Taylor Benefit Resource. She said she also serves her community by fighting for key issues such as better health care, quality education, and economical development.

“I like to be busy and I am. I guess to describe me, I am a conservative but I’m a worker. I want a better world for not just my kids and my grandkids but for everybody,” she said.

As far as her own educational background, Taylor said she never formally went to college. She instead took classes as she needed to at the University of Miami, Thomasville Regional Technical College and Thomas University. She said also being self-taught helped grow her passion to fight for the educational system.

“I think that’s another reason I’m concerned about education because I want to see that everyone gets it. You don’t have to have a piece of paper to succeed. It makes your path a lot easier,” Taylor said.

She added that she stands tall as a woman in politics as she’s worked on another passion of hers—women’s rights. For her, being a businesswoman in health care and a politician hasn’t always been easy.

“At first it was just getting in the room. Let’s be frank I grew up when woman were burning their bras. I didn’t care if I came in the back door. Being a woman, I can still be compassionate and people accept me now in the room because I have the knowledge to stand there with them,” she said.

As she goes head to head with her competitor Keith Jenkins she said she will do the same thing she’s always done.

“It doesn’t really matter who runs against me. I’m going to put out there the things that I have done and how successful they’ve been and I will let the public decide,” she said.

After being defeated in 2014 when he ran against Taylor for seat 173, Democratic candidate Keith Jenkins is back eight years later ready for a rematch.

“I’m tired of saying there is a better day coming, I want to say there is a better day today,” he said.

Jenkins said he’s lived in district 173 all his life.

“52 years I’ve been right here in this district, with the people, serving the people,” he said.

Jenkins was born and raised in Boston and graduated from Thomas County Central High School in 1989. He then went on to serve in the military.

Keith Jenkins served in the military until 1992. (Keith Jenkins)

“When I got in the military, I was very diligent and very agile, (I) wanted to learn and do more. I went in as an M1 tanker. I rose from the rank of E1 to E4 in six months,” he said.

In 1992, Jenkins married his wife of 30 years, had three kids and became a pastor. But his passion to enter the political arena started at a young age, when his 5th-grade teacher took him on a field trip to the state capitol.

“At that time I met the governor George Busbee, and I got very interested in how politics work and what makes it work. And I believe that our elected officials are there to serve us not to serve themselves,” he said.

Jenkins added that his South Georgia upbringing is why he fights for issues such as affordable healthcare and veterans assistance.

“We grew up in a town where if my neighbor wasn’t doing okay, then I wasn’t doing okay. And I can’t sit back and watch my neighbors not doing okay, not being able to advocate for themselves,” he said.

Jankins said one word he would use to describe himself is tenacious. That’s why he thinks he has what it takes to represent District 173.

“I’m very motivated to help the people of 173. I believe it’s time now that we need a change,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.