Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Convicted Albany drug trafficker sentenced to 35 years in federal prison

An Albany-based fentanyl and meth trafficker has been sentenced to over 30 years in federal...
An Albany-based fentanyl and meth trafficker has been sentenced to over 30 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.(KTVF)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany-based fentanyl and meth trafficker has been sentenced to over 30 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Jamie Keith, aka JGottiDaBoss, aka Cocho, 41, was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he was convicted on June 27, 2022 of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Officials said they believe that Keith led a drug network that pushed 150+ kilos of methamphetamine, thousands of fentanyl doses and other drugs into southwest Georgia communities.

A co-defendant, Artarious Davis, aka Showboat, aka Boat, 41, of Albany, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl during the same June trial. His sentencing, which could max out at a life sentence, is set for mid-December.

“The Albany Police Department will continue working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to combat drug trafficking and its associated crimes in Albany, Dougherty County and Southwest Georgia. This sentencing warns those seeking fortune from this illicit trade that ill-gotten gains lead to harsh consequences,” Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley said.

“Thanks to the efforts of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force and our federal prosecution team, a dangerous criminal network pushing large volumes of the deadliest controlled substances into Southwest Georgia has been stopped,” U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 29 other defendants prosecuted as part of this investigation have pleaded guilty to their federal crimes.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The report from the Colquitt Police Department states Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the...
New details emerge after Donalsonville school resource officer charged with influencing witness
The suspects, Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, were in a stolen car and hid in the...
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
Facing charges in both Georgia and Leon County for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes...
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
Anthony Williams turned himself in on Wednesday in connection to the incident. The police...
Former Willacoochee police chief arrested on burglary charge
A woman reported having her car shot up outside her apartment on Cedar Avenue.
New details emerge in recent violent crime spree in Albany

Latest News

Albany police vehicle involved in car crash
Albany police vehicle involved in car crash
A ribbon cutting was held to welcome a new resident into her home.
City of Valdosta helping residents revitalize homes
It’s been three months since the black lab known as “Mama dog” was reunited with her puppies....
Lee Co. dog’s puppies all adopted while she still waits for ‘furever’ home
WALB
Lee Co. dog’s puppies all adopted while she still waits for ‘furever’ home