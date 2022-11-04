Convicted Albany drug trafficker sentenced to 35 years in federal prison

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany-based fentanyl and meth trafficker has been sentenced to over 30 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Jamie Keith, aka JGottiDaBoss, aka Cocho, 41, was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he was convicted on June 27, 2022 of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Officials said they believe that Keith led a drug network that pushed 150+ kilos of methamphetamine, thousands of fentanyl doses and other drugs into southwest Georgia communities.

A co-defendant, Artarious Davis, aka Showboat, aka Boat, 41, of Albany, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl during the same June trial. His sentencing, which could max out at a life sentence, is set for mid-December.

“The Albany Police Department will continue working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to combat drug trafficking and its associated crimes in Albany, Dougherty County and Southwest Georgia. This sentencing warns those seeking fortune from this illicit trade that ill-gotten gains lead to harsh consequences,” Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley said.

“Thanks to the efforts of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force and our federal prosecution team, a dangerous criminal network pushing large volumes of the deadliest controlled substances into Southwest Georgia has been stopped,” U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 29 other defendants prosecuted as part of this investigation have pleaded guilty to their federal crimes.

