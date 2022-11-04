Ask the Expert
City of Valdosta helping residents revitalize homes

A ribbon cutting was held to welcome a new resident into her home.
A ribbon cutting was held to welcome a new resident into her home.(Source: City of Valdosta)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - City officials in Valdosta are looking to improve homes through a yearly grant.

Since 2004, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) has been helping families across Valdosta. City officials said this year, the city received 50 applications but could only revitalize 10 homes.

Anetra Riley, neighborhood development manager, said this is something the Valdosta City Council approves each year. Riley said typically, 80% of it goes towards housing and the rest to public facilities and economic development.

“Well, it’s either a rehab or it’s a reconstruction. And when I say rehab, it depends on what you need. So we’ll rehab up to $45,000. If it’s over $45,000, typically we will demolish the home and rebuild the home,” Riley said.

Christine Clarkson said she's extremely happy with her new home.
Christine Clarkson said she's extremely happy with her new home.(Source: City of Valdosta)

Christine Clarkson said she’s never lived in a brand-new home. But now, she has the opportunity to do so because of The City of Valdosta and the CDBG grant. Several people said they know Clarkson, and if anyone deserves this, she certainly does.

“Happy. I’m just happy, and I just thank God that I was able to do it. I don’t know I just can’t. I can’t explain how happy I am. Just happy. And I just thank God that I’m able to get it,” Christine Clarkson, a Valdosta resident, said.

Riley said income qualifications for these homes are set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. She said they have four new builds and two almost ready to reveal.

“Cause what we’re trying to do is provide our citizens with a safe and sanitary home. So, if you see these homes before the ribbon cutting, or the new home. Typically, they’re in tears and they’re grateful and happy that they’ve received these new homes,” Riley said.

City officials said people of low and moderate incomes deserve decent housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities like everyone else.

