BOLO: Inmate escapes from Decatur Co. Prison
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A be-on-the-lookout order has been issued for an escaped inmate from the Decatur County Prison.
Conner Wilkes, 21, was last seen in the recovery area of the prison at 1:15 p.m. on Friday.
Wilkes is described as having brown eyes and hair, weighing 177 pounds and standing 6 feet tall.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 911.
