BOLO: Inmate escapes from Decatur Co. Prison

Photo of escaped Decatur County inmate Conner Wilkes
Photo of escaped Decatur County inmate Conner Wilkes(Source: Decatur County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A be-on-the-lookout order has been issued for an escaped inmate from the Decatur County Prison.

Conner Wilkes, 21, was last seen in the recovery area of the prison at 1:15 p.m. on Friday.

Wilkes is described as having brown eyes and hair, weighing 177 pounds and standing 6 feet tall.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 911.

Photo of escaped Decatur County inmate Conner Wilkes' identification card
Photo of escaped Decatur County inmate Conner Wilkes' identification card(Source: Decatur County Sheriff's Office)

