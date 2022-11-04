BOLO: Inmate escapes from Decatur Co. Prison

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A be-on-the-lookout order has been issued for an escaped inmate from the Decatur County Prison.

Conner Wilkes, 21, was last seen in the recovery area of the prison at 1:15 p.m. on Friday.

Wilkes is described as having brown eyes and hair, weighing 177 pounds and standing 6 feet tall.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 911.

Photo of escaped Decatur County inmate Conner Wilkes' identification card (Source: Decatur County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.