Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Atlanta 3rd grader dresses up as his favorite author: his homeroom teacher

Joe Freeman wrote, “Black male educators Matter! Black authors matter!” on social media.
8-year-old Luke Perry dressed as his homeroom teacher, Joe Freeman
8-year-old Luke Perry dressed as his homeroom teacher, Joe Freeman(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We all remember that one teacher who changed our lives. One student at Morris Brandon Elementary School made sure his teacher knew how much he meant to him.

”He is a really inspiring teacher,” said 8-year-old Luke Perry.

Luke could dress up as any author for Book Character and Author Day at school. He knew exactly who he wanted to be.

“He is really good at teaching us. He is always trying to get us ready for 4th grade,” said Luke.

Luke dressed up as his homeroom teacher, Joe Freeman! He had his outfit down to a science; he wore a tan suit, a bald cap and a pocket square, just like Freeman.

Mr. Freeman, as the kids call him, is a 20-year educator and a firm believer in the power of mentoring.

“I make every child feel heard, feel seen. That has been the goal since the beginning for me,” said Freeman.

In addition to connecting with his kids in his classroom, Freeman has started a children’s book series.

“The first one deals with self-esteem, the second one deals with friendship, the third one deals with a child who is autistic,” said Freeman.

He also started a STEM-focused after-school program.

”Now, there is a waiting list for our program where we are doing robotics and engineering,” said Joe.

Joe has been focused on connecting with kids his entire career. For him, Luke’s Book Character and Author Day outfit was a reminder that his work is making an impact.

”Because of the mentorship, because I am in the building, because I teach, I am in education, because I write books; it allows me to be in front of these kids that sometimes don’t look like me, don’t sound like me, don’t have my background, but they can see themselves in me,” said Joe.

BOOK INFO: THE ADVENTURES OF BG

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a police officer.
APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) reacts to the crowd as he leaves the field following...
AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, ‘Bama drops to No. 10
Police say 19-year-old Juanita Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of...
Woman accused of killing toddler, shooting mother during fight
Crews are scheduled to begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate...
Repaving of Albany road set to begin on Sunday
Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that...
3 charged in Albany armed robbery

Latest News

A ribbon cutting was held to welcome a new resident into her home.
City of Valdosta helping residents revitalize homes
Help us stuff the truck provided by S&S Roofing and Construction, with food, toy, treats,...
Petsgiving 2022 set for Nov. 17
Physicians had a conversation with audience members about common health issues and actions they...
ASU, Phoebe partner for women’s health fair
Valdosta and Lowndes Co. host ‘Love Your River’ cleanup
Valdosta and Lowndes Co. host ‘Love Your River’ cleanup
Anthony Batman Youth Center in Tifton is officially open. City leaders held a ribbon-cutting...
Anthony Bateman Youth Center now open in Tifton