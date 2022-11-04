Ask the Expert
APD vehicle involved in Friday crash

Albany police vehicle involved in car crash
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany Police Department (APD) fleet vehicle was involved in a crash on Friday.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and West Broad Avenue.

The officer was responding to a burglary in progress, according to APD.

The officer and the other driver suffered minor injuries and were treated at the hospital.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.



