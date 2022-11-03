Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Yellowstone, Yosemite glaciers to disappear in 30 years, UN report finds

A new report says glacial melt is increasing at a concerning rate, according to the U.N. (CNN, NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, US GEOLOGICAL SURVEY, PARKER MANNING)
By Rene Marsh
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A U.N. group of researchers has released a new alarming report about our planet’s climate crisis.

The group discovered that a third of the planet’s most iconic glaciers are on track to disappear in the next 30 years, whether global warming is slowed or not.

Among the glaciers on the brink of vanishing are those in two of the most visited U.S. national parks, Yosemite and Yellowstone.

The sobering finding was based on satellite data.

Repeat photography documents the vanishing glaciers through time.

“Glaciers are one of the most valuable indicators of climate change because they are visible, we can see with our eyes the retreat of a glacier,” said Tales Carvalho Resende, a project officer for the natural heritage unit of UNESCO.

The report found that one-third of the planet’s glaciers identified by the U.N. as locations of significance are set to disappear.

Scientists warn the impact will be felt a world away.

“Glacial retreat is contributing to about 5% of global sea level rise. The impacts of this melting can be seen in our daily lives through, for instance, floods as well as coastal erosion and even tsunamis,” Resende said.

Glacier melt was believed to have contributed to two catastrophic floods this summer.

At Yellowstone National Park, torrential rain and abnormally warm temperatures caused a wave of snowmelt that produced a foot of runoff and dangerous flooding.

And in Pakistan, intense monsoon rainfall coupled with glacial melt following extreme heat in the region triggered deadly flooding.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 600 block of East Welch Street about a...
‘I woke up to a young man losing his life this morning’: Fatal Sylvester shooting under investigation
The report from the Colquitt Police Department states Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the...
New details emerge after Donalsonville school resource officer charged with influencing witness
Tracy Holmes, 51, is facing a slew of charges.
Blakely man arrested on drug, firearm charges
Phoebe Putney Memorial Health System is requesting several residential structures near its main...
Several properties approved for demolition for Phoebe, Habitat for Humanity partnership

Latest News

A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
UN agency: No evidence seen for Moscow’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine
FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
Pfizer tests combined COVID-19 and flu shot
Approximately 2,000 grams of marijuana, 700 grams of methamphetamine, 200 grams of powder...
3 arrested in Crisp Co. drug trafficking conspiracy
This common antibiotic is in short supply.
What to do if you can't get amoxicillin
FILE PHOTO - Netflix is rolling out the "basic with ads" subscription plan for $6.99 per month...
Netflix launches ‘basic with ads’