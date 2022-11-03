Warm, Humid Weekend

November has started off warmer than normal. Average highs for this time of year are in the mid 70s. Most of us reached 80 Thursday with mostly sunny skies. This evening will be nice for a walk or dinner outside.

Low humidity will stay in place for tomorrow. We’ll start off in the mid 50s with the coolest spots in the lower 50s. The afternoon will heat up into the 80s once again. Temperatures will be about the same as Thursday. Maybe a degree or two warmer. A few more clouds as moisture begins to build.

Saturday will be noticeably warmer in the morning. Temperatures will start in the 60s. In the afternoon, rain chances pop up. They’ll mainly be for counties east of I-75. I’m not expecting significant accumulation.

Sunday has a similar really low end chance for rain and similar temperatures. Outdoor plans this weekend are looking good to go, but it’ll be on the warmer side.

We dry out on Monday and Tuesday with starts in the 60s and highs in the low/mid 80s.

Wednesday starts our next pattern change. What will happen is still uncertain A broad, slow, low pressure will be forming east of Florida. It promises some rainy, cloudy, and windy weather. The main differences will likely be felt in the afternoon as temperatures stay in the 70s. Rain will likely stay more coastal.

Over the next week, most areas in SWGA will get .25″ or less of rain. This will prolong our drought which is now really being felt for our southern counties. I expect some severe drought to pop up in the coming weeks.

