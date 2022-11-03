Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Warm, Humid Weekend

Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

November has started off warmer than normal. Average highs for this time of year are in the mid 70s. Most of us reached 80 Thursday with mostly sunny skies. This evening will be nice for a walk or dinner outside.

Low humidity will stay in place for tomorrow. We’ll start off in the mid 50s with the coolest spots in the lower 50s. The afternoon will heat up into the 80s once again. Temperatures will be about the same as Thursday. Maybe a degree or two warmer. A few more clouds as moisture begins to build.

Saturday will be noticeably warmer in the morning. Temperatures will start in the 60s. In the afternoon, rain chances pop up. They’ll mainly be for counties east of I-75. I’m not expecting significant accumulation.

Sunday has a similar really low end chance for rain and similar temperatures. Outdoor plans this weekend are looking good to go, but it’ll be on the warmer side.

We dry out on Monday and Tuesday with starts in the 60s and highs in the low/mid 80s.

Wednesday starts our next pattern change. What will happen is still uncertain A broad, slow, low pressure will be forming east of Florida. It promises some rainy, cloudy, and windy weather. The main differences will likely be felt in the afternoon as temperatures stay in the 70s. Rain will likely stay more coastal.

Over the next week, most areas in SWGA will get .25″ or less of rain. This will prolong our drought which is now really being felt for our southern counties. I expect some severe drought to pop up in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 600 block of East Welch Street about a...
‘I woke up to a young man losing his life this morning’: Fatal Sylvester shooting under investigation
The report from the Colquitt Police Department states Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the...
New details emerge after Donalsonville school resource officer charged with influencing witness
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A woman reported having her car shot up outside her apartment on Cedar Avenue.
New details emerge in recent violent crime spree in Albany
Tracy Holmes, 51, is facing a slew of charges.
Blakely man arrested on drug, firearm charges

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Sunny and dry until the weekend
Clouds invade the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday Nov 2
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather