VPD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for aggravated assault

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently searching for a woman that is alleged to have shot a man multiple times, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Angel Clark, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police said they responded to South Georgia Medical Center on Oct. 28 after reports of a victim with gunshot wounds. When they arrived, the victim told police he was at the 1600 block of Lexington Circle talking to Clark when she pulled out a handgun and shot him repeatedly, VPD confirmed.

Clark is considered by police to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows her location, you are asked to call 911.

The victim is reportedly in stable condition.

