U.S. House District 2 candidate Chris West stops in Albany as Election Day draws near

West is running against longtime Congressman Sanford Bishop.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Republican U.S. House District 2 candidate Chris West visited Albany on Thursday as Election Day in Georgia draws closer.

Chris West is running for office for the first time against longtime Democratic Congressman Sanford Bishop. Part of his plan is to ensure better representation for the district he serves.

One of the concerns West wants to address is not having to rely on foreign countries for oil and gas. As gas prices are going up, that is one thing he hopes to fix if elected.

“I serve as an officer for Georgia’s National Guard. That’s also in the district of Robins Air Force Base and our military community. Our veterans mean a lot to me. And just the people throughout this district have grown up playing sports sometimes the same thing sometimes against relationships that go back years and I just love this community,” West said.

The need to promote more jobs in this district is something West has seen as an issue. It’s one of his priorities if elected.

“We’ve been in the top 10 poorest congressional districts for years. 35 districts, out of the 435 districts, we’ve been in the top 10. I think it’s unfortunate because a lot of communities that have been left behind throughout this district need economic opportunity. And that’s what we’ve been doing in the private sector. And that’s what we want to do as the congressman for this area,” said West.

If elected, he also plans to lower the crime rate.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

