Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

A total lunar eclipse is expected to occur next week

NASA says the last total lunar eclipse will occur early November.
NASA says the last total lunar eclipse will occur early November.(Stephen Rahn)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Stargazers have the last chance in the next three years to catch a total lunar eclipse next week.

According to NASA, the total eclipse will take place on Nov. 8 of this year. The next total eclipse won’t happen until March 14, 2025. Partial and penumbral lunar eclipses will occur during that time, however.

The space agency said lunar eclipses take place when the sun, the earth, and the moon align so the moon passes into the earth’s shadow.

When the whole moon falls within the darkest part of the planet’s umbra, or shadow, the result is a total eclipse. While in the umbra, the moon will take on a reddish hue, which is where the term “Blood Moon” comes from.

No special equipment is needed to observe the eclipse, but NASA said binoculars or a telescope may enhance the view and the red color. NASA said the best viewing conditions would be made with a dark environment away from bright lights.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 600 block of East Welch Street about a...
‘I woke up to a young man losing his life this morning’: Fatal Sylvester shooting under investigation
The report from the Colquitt Police Department states Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the...
New details emerge after Donalsonville school resource officer charged with influencing witness
Photo of Roderick Sipplen
GBI: Brooks Co. jailer arrested for taking inmate’s identity
Photo of Yolanda Brockman
VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide

Latest News

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
After Pelosi attack, House chair wants answers from police
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, people light candles at a makeshift memorial outside...
Parkland school killer formally sentenced to life in prison
FILE - President Joe Biden delivered remarks Wednesday evening on threats to democracy.
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
FILE - Then-CBS president Leslie Moonves attends the CBS Network 2015 Programming Upfront at...
CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading