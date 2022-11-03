Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Some people still having issues finding work despite 10.7M open jobs

Some Americans are still having issues finding a job that best suits them. (Source: CNN, KARLY PAVLINAC, GETTY IMAGES, CHALLENGER GRAY & CHRISTMAS, INC)
By Vanessa Yurkevich
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The nation’s unemployment rate is sitting at 3.5%, the lowest level in the last half-century, and the demand for workers is still strong.

There are currently 10.7 million open positions, but despite this, some Americans are still having issues finding a job that best suits them.

“On the surface is still a fairly strong labor market, but if you go a couple of layers under, you are starting to see more significant cracks in the surface [that] suggest we should eventually see it in those more popular headline-type labor market readings,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist with Charles Schwab.

There appears to be a slowdown in hiring, as seen in this week’s job openings survey. Hires have dropped to 6.1 million, the lowest since Feb. 2021.

“My perception of the job market was there were a ton of jobs out there, and it was going to be ‘easy’ to find a job. And that actually hasn’t been the case,” job seeker Karly Pavalinac said.

After she didn’t hear back for a position at Nike, she sent them a cake with her resume on it and made headlines.

“I’ve since talked to a bunch of people at Nike, but still no job,” Pavalinac said.

Of the 10.7 million open jobs, some companies are advertising for positions they aren’t actively trying to fill.

It’s called “pipelining talent” – companies post jobs to develop a pool of candidates. Recruiter Laura Mazzullo said she sees companies do it all the time.

“Candidates don’t know that’s what’s happening. So, they’re being pipelined when actually they think they’re applying for an active job. And this is where we’re seeing a bit of a disconnect,” Mazzullo said.

As the labor market weakens, job seekers can’t be as picky.

Of the jobs added last month, most were lower-paying positions.

Food services added 215,000 jobs with an average hourly wage of $13, while finance and insurance lost 83,000 jobs that pay on average $36 an hour.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 600 block of East Welch Street about a...
‘I woke up to a young man losing his life this morning’: Fatal Sylvester shooting under investigation
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The report from the Colquitt Police Department states Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the...
New details emerge after Donalsonville school resource officer charged with influencing witness
A woman reported having her car shot up outside her apartment on Cedar Avenue.
New details emerge in recent violent crime spree in Albany
Tracy Holmes, 51, is facing a slew of charges.
Blakely man arrested on drug, firearm charges

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Judge says he’ll appoint monitor for Donald Trump’s company
The suspects, Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, were in a stolen car and hid in the...
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing after smoke...
VIDEO: Delta flight forced to make emergency landing after smoke fills cabin
Anthony Williams turned himself in on Wednesday in connection to the incident. The police...
Former Willacoochee police chief arrested on burglary charge
wayne breakfield
‘It was a miracle’: Farmer saved after being buried under soybeans in grain bin