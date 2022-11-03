NYC traffic reporter broadcasts busy reports from Tifton home

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - New York City is known to be one of the busiest cities when it comes to traffic. Experts even say drivers are encouraged to use alternate forms of transportation, like walking, cycling, or taking mass transit. Morning traffic reporter Karen Stewart-Matzo has helped navigate New Yorkers through traffic for over 20 years.

Stewart-Matzo is originally from Brooklyn. She moved to Tifton in April 2021 and says she’s still trying to get adjusted to a much slower-paced lifestyle.

Now, you’re probably wondering, how does she conduct traffic from Georgia? She uses two computer monitors in her home office, which shows live, real-time, New York City traffic on expressways.

She is on air from 5 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. daily. She does her traffic reports every 10 minutes on WINS all-news radio. During her traffic report, she reports on accidents, traffic jams and road closures to help New York commuters navigate to their destination safely.

She also reports for the Boomer Esiasonsports radio show on WFANS and for WCBS as well.

“It’s so fast up there and I grew up in New York. I grew up in Brooklyn, so it’s in my blood that everything has to move fast and quickly and go go go, and you come down here and nobody is go go go, you know?” Stewart-Matzo said.

She says she reads all her traffic reports by ad-libbing, with no script. She told WALB she’s been doing it long enough to where she can just look at a paper map and can tell travelers where to go.

She moved to Tifton with her husband and their two children.

She says she is happy to be in the Friendly City and plans to get adjusted to her new norm.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.