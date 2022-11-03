Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

McDonald’s debuts ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ limited-edition Happy Meal

McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"...
McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal.(McDonald’s)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ahead of the “Black Panther” sequel, McDonald’s is offering a special Happy Meal to celebrate the film.

The fast-food chain announced that it is currently selling a Happy Meal inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“The first ‘Black Panther’ movie inspired a new generation of Marvel lovers – and that’s because of the powerful story it told, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast,” said Jennifer Healan, VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement at McDonald’s.

At participating restaurants, while supplies last, the meal will include one of 10 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” superhero toys based on the characters from the movie.

McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"...
McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal.(McDonald’s)

McDonald’s has also changed the Happy Meal box design to match the Black Panther’s uniform.

“We’re excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their inner hero with this new Happy Meal – because seeing is believing,” Healan said.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is set to debut in theaters on Nov. 11.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 600 block of East Welch Street about a...
‘I woke up to a young man losing his life this morning’: Fatal Sylvester shooting under investigation
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The report from the Colquitt Police Department states Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the...
New details emerge after Donalsonville school resource officer charged with influencing witness
A woman reported having her car shot up outside her apartment on Cedar Avenue.
New details emerge in recent violent crime spree in Albany
Tracy Holmes, 51, is facing a slew of charges.
Blakely man arrested on drug, firearm charges

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Abortion doctor sues Indiana AG over bids to access records
student loans
43 million Americans set to restart student loan payments in January
There are currently 10.7 million open positions, but despite this, some Americans are still...
Some people still having issues finding work despite 10.7M open jobs
Law enforcement sources say the man who attacked Paul Pelosi, identified as David DePape,...
Official: Man in Pelosi attack shouldn’t have reentered US
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Judge to appoint outside monitor for Donald Trump’s company