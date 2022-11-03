Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications.

Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.

Several community leaders in Valdosta said it’s not that the program doesn’t work. It’s just not working fast enough and tenants and landlords are suffering because of that.

“I applied for her within a week of the program starting, and they didn’t process her application until after her lease had already renewed and expired a second term. So two years of rent went to that landlord unpaid,” an anonymous person in Lowndes County said.

South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness said they receive about 5,000 calls a month for assistance.

“So if $4 million is all that we’ve received a few months ago out of $969 million, I think we still deserve a little more, I’m sure,” said Dr. Ronnie Mathis, executive director at South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness. “By it ending, for whatever reason it may be, it’s going to be detrimental to South Georgia. One of the reasons it’s going to be hard for South Georgia is because we’re already not getting the help we need.”

Georgia Department of Community Affairs officials said they have committed nearly 85% of their almost $1 billion budget so that’s why they’ve decided to stop taking new applications.

