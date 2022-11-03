Former Willacoochee police chief arrested on burglary charge

WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. (WALB) - The now former Willacoochee police chief has been arrested on a burglary charge after a domestic dispute, according to the Willacoochee Police Department (WPD) and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Anthony Williams turned himself in on Wednesday in connection to the incident. The police department said Williams was also suspended on Saturday and then terminated on Monday.

The GBI said the arrest stems from a home that was burglarized on Oct. 11.

He has since posted a $5,000 bond and was released from the Atkinson County Jail.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

