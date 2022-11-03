Ask the Expert
Daylight Saving Time is the time to check your smoke alarm

The Albany Fire Department wants the community to know that when you change your clocks for...
The Albany Fire Department wants the community to know that when you change your clocks for Daylight Saving Time, you should change the battery in your smoke alarm.(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the clocks falling back that means it’s time to check on your smoke alarm.

“The key is the smoke alarm itself is the first line of defense to prevent death in a fire. So, changing the battery is very important,” Sebon Burns, Albany Fire Department chief deputy, said.

The Albany Fire Department wants to remind everyone that Sunday for daylight saving time is one of the two times you need to replace the battery in your smoke alarm system.

“When you change your time, you change your battery. But people don’t realize that even between changing the battery during daylight saving time, you need to push this test button,” Burns said.

Burns said the fire department has seen a few homes with a smoke alarm that doesn’t work. He also wants people to remember that smoke alarms do not take regular batteries.

“We have what we call the hear the alarm, escape unharmed program. Which is a program designed to make sure every citizen in Albany, Dougherty County has a smoke alarm,” Burns said.

The fire department also facilitates the Blitz Program. If a fire happens in a specific location, AFD will deliver smoke detectors and batteries to everyone within a two-mile radius of that location.

“Unattended cooking is the number one cause of residential fires. So without paying attention, you will leave a kitchen while you’re cooking, your smoke alarm doesn’t have batteries,” Burns said.

Ten years from the date on the back of the alarm is when you need to replace the entire system.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

