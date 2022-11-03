3 arrested in Crisp Co. drug trafficking conspiracy

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Three people were arrested in connection to a drug trafficking conspiracy out of Crisp County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50 and Sonny Daniels, 42, were charged following a two-month investigation.

On Oct. 26, a home in the 30 block of 17th Street West was searched. Approximately 2,000 grams of marijuana, 700 grams of methamphetamine, 200 grams of powder cocaine, 24 grams of crack cocaine and a 9mm handgun were all seized.

Kelvin Daniels was charged with one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, one count of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute and one count of conspiracy.

Sonny Daniels was charged with one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, one count of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy.

Woods was charged with one count of possession of marijuana.

