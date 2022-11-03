2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in Mitchell County, ended in Albany and also involved law enforcement being shot at, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Albany police responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman Street around 12:30 p.m after the chase started with law enforcement in Mitchell County.

The suspects, Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, were in a stolen car and hid in the woods after Gardner shot at Mitchell County law enforcement, APD confirmed.

Arnold was arrested after police said she was hit by a stolen car they were driving when she tried to run away, according to APD.

Gardner was arrested while running from police after they say he shot himself in the jaw.

Both have been taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident.

