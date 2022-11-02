Week 11 Team of the Week: Charlton County Indians

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Entering Friday night the Swamp War Series was all even at 30-30-1. The Indians visited the Panthers and with their backs against the wall in the 4th quarter delivered a six minute drive including two big decisions by coach Murray. The drive was capped off 13-yard touchdown run by Jaylen king with 3:39 left in the game.

“Well huge it was huge you know, we couldn’t give the ball back to them because I don’t know if we could’ve stopped them. We got down and had I think it’s a four and six for seven and we converted, that was huge that was probably the ball game right there. Then we got down there, and I got a field goal kicker but I decided I didn’t want to give them enough time to score a touchdown. I felt like it was too much, we will try to get the first down, and we did. Just humongous, no words to explain it, you want more like it. You’re back and forth over the years, you know anytime you can get up on them It’s huge and same thing if they can get up on us it’s huge. Huge things they’re huge things.”

Charlton County remained unbeaten in region play and also takes the lead in this storied rivalry. Congratulations to the Charlton County Indians our Week 11 team of the Week.

